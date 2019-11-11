The Baptist College of Florida kicks off the Christmas season with the school’s annual Holiday Heritage Festival on Nov. 22, beginning at 11 a.m.
The traditional ushering-in of the holiday will be in the Historic Heritage Village just off Sanders Avenue.
The event includes watching people grind cane, make syrup, and carry out a variety of craft demonstrations. The artisans will travel back in time as they display their skills in pottery making, blacksmithing, quilting, soap making, and many homemade arts and crafts.
Visitors can purchase some of the homemade arts and crafts from the craft vendors, as well as homemade chili, hotdogs, and chicken perleau, provided by the BCF faculty and staff spouses. All of the donations that are collected from the food items will go into the BCF scholarship fund.
Free tickets are available in the business office for guests that would like to attend the Christmas Musical beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the R. G. Lee Chapel prior to the fun and festivities in the Heritage Village. For more information, call 800-328-2660 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.
