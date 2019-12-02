The Music and Worship Division of the Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville brought the Christmas season to a resounding start with two performances of their annual Christmas musical on Thursday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 22.
"A Festival of Music" featured a collection of contemporary arrangements and Christmas favorites presented by the BCF College Choir, College Singers, Guitar Ensemble, Orchestra, and members from the First Baptist Church and Damascus Baptist Church of Graceville.
The musical performance was conducted by BCF Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis.
“The Christmas music and Heritage Festival are the high point of my year of celebration,” stated BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen. “Our hearts seem a little softer, and our attitudes seem far more forgiving. This is really how it should be, because in these events we are celebrating the birth and life of our Lord Jesus Christ.”
On Friday, immediately following the musical performance, campus visitors were invited to participate in the annual Holiday Heritage Festival taking place in the historic Heritage Village. Accompanied by the sounds of Christmas throughout the village, skilled artisans demonstrated their time-honored crafts and had their trade items available for purchase.
Local elementary school students were greeted by BCF Teacher Education Division students dressed in time-appropriate attire who introduced the historic buildings and explained the significance of maintaining their heritage and understanding their historic value.
Visitors were able to see and use the recently-dedicated pavilion in the Village. Guests were provided with apple cider or bottled water and a menu of homemade chili, hot dogs, pound cake, brownies, cookies, and chicken perlou prepared by the spouses of BCF faculty and staff.
Accepting donations only from the food items, a total of $1,390 was collected for the BCF scholarship fund, making it possible for more student s to continue taking classes in the fields of leadership, psychology, education, music, business, and ministry.
For more information on upcoming events such as concerts by the Hoppers, Denver and the Mile-High Orchestra, and a clarinet recital to be held at BCF, call 850-263-3261, or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.
