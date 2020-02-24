Chapel services at the Baptist College of Florida are held Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the R.G. Lee Chapel.
During the first week of March, BCF professors will be preaching in chapel. BCF Theology Division Chair and Missions Professor Rich Elligson will be preaching March 2, Professor of Theology and Philosophy Mark Rathel will be preaching March 3, and on March 4, Professor of Preaching and Pastoral Ministries Richard Kincl will be preaching.
On March 9-10, there will be a conference held in the R. G. Lee Chapel. The Biblical Interpretation Conference will be Monday and Tuesday with William Cook, Professor of New Testament Interpretation at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. This is a free conference coordinated through the BCF Theology Division. Contact the college for more information and obtain a schedule of the two-day conference.
On Wednesday, March 11, the BCF Music and Worship Division will lead the entire worship service in chapel.
The following week, March 16-18, Wayne Briant, the Southwest Regional Catalyst of the Florida Baptist Convention, will be preaching in chapel. He will be emphasizing the evangelistic campaign of “Who’s Your One?”
There will be no chapel services the week of March 23-25 because of spring break, but services will resume the following Monday, March 30, led by the Music and Worship Division in the campus gazebo.
On Tuesday March 31, Mike Pearson, Pastor of First United Methodist in Graceville, will be preaching and Ed Scott, Director of Institutional Effectiveness/Institutional Research at BCF, will conclude the week by preaching on Wednesday.
BCF chapel services are open to the public and include a time of musical praise and worship led by BCF students. The weekly services are broadcast live on the BCF Facebook page and through BCF's Low Power (LP) Radio Station WFBU 94.7. For more information, call 800-328-2660 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.