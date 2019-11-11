A Grand Ridge woman traveling on a bicycle Sunday evening was seriously injured in a Jackson County traffic crash with an unknown vehicle that left the scene, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Rebecca Lynn Broughton, 36, of Grand Ridge was taken to Jackson Hospital for treatment following the 7:28 p.m. crash on U.S. 90.
Officials say Broughton was riding a bike westbound in the inside lane of U.S. 90 when she was struck by the unknown vehicle, which was westbound in the inside lane. Broughton was ejected from the bike and came to rest in the median.
The vehicle is described as black in color, and that it would likely have be showing damage to its left side and left side mirror.
Anyone with information in the incident is asked to call FHP at 850-873-7020 or to dial *347 on their cell phone.
