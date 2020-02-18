A Black History Month program will be held Saturday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, located at 3996 Wintergreen Road in Greenwood.

The first event will be a 4 p.m. museum tour on Saturday, Feb. 22. After the tour, a showing of the movie “Harriett” will follow at 5 p.m. that evening.

On Sunday, Feb. 23, the program will culminate with guest speaker Joshua Williams Sr., during an 11 a.m. worship service. The theme of the program this year is “Through the Years: Celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the 15th Amendment.”

