Grand Ridge School will host its annual black history program on Friday, Feb. 28, at 9 a.m. in the school gymnasium. This year's theme is: “African-Americans and the Vote.”
Byron Dickens will be the event’s guest speaker. Dickens calls himself “a veteran taking action.” He is a two-time veteran serving over 17 years in both the United States Marine Corps and the United States Army Reserve. The public is invited to attend.
