The Irene V. Blaine Memorial Scholarship Committee is now accepting applications from education majors attending Chipola College.
The scholarship commemorates the late Irene V. Blaine’s years of service in the field of education and to the community by granting an education major a $600 scholarship.
To be eligible, the candidate must reside in Jackson or Washington county and be enrolled as a second-semester student at Chipola College majoring in education with a 2.5 GPA.
Applicants must provide proof of residency, past classes, grades and a brief essay stating their past experiences and future hopes in the area of education. The essay should also detail their community activities and affiliations, including church and civic organizations.
Qualified candidates can mail their application to 3639 Blaine Drive, Marianna, FL 32446 by July 1.
The winner will be announced on or about Aug. 3, by mail from the Irene V. Blaine Memorial Scholarship Committee and Chipola College Foundation.
