Body found in burning van

A body was found in a burning van Monday in the Fountain area, according to a press release from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.
The BCSO received a 911 call around 11 a.m. that day about a vehicle fire on the west end of Cameillia Avenue in Fountain.
Deputies and other first responders found a van fully involved and a woods fire believed started by the burning vehicle. Subsequent investigation determined there was a body in the cargo area of the van. The BCSO Criminal Investigations is working with the Medical Examiner to identify the body and determine cause of death.
The van appears to have been light in color, a Chevrolet or GMC brand, and has a “Chiefs” car tag on the front of the van. The rear tag and VIN number have been destroyed.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 747-4700 or Crime Stoppers at 785-TIPS.
