The Jackson County Commission issued the following press release Thursday morning regarding a water main break that necessitated a boil water notice for certain customers:
“Yesterday afternoon there was a water main break near Hwy 71 South. Due to the pressure in the line dropping, a boil water notice is in effect until further notice for all customers on the Jackson County Utilities system.
The Jackson County Utilities water main break that occurred yesterday afternoon is still under repair. The system has been configured to bypass the break so that customers have water, although the pressure may still be low.
The break itself will hopefully be repaired today (Thursday), but we will update as we know more.
A precautionary boil notice has been enacted for customers on the Jackson County Utilities service.
This does not apply to anyone on Marianna city utilities.
It also does not apply to the Jackson County Utilities customers in Cottondale, as that system is separate from the one in the Marianna area.
Any time there is a water main break and the pressure in the line falls below a certain point, a boil water notice must be initiated, per State guidelines. We are following those guidelines by initiating the precautionary boil notice.
Water should be boiled before being consumed, cooked with, used to make ice, etc. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. Bottled water may be used in lieu of boiling the water.
Once the break is repaired, samples will be taken for bacteriological testing
The Boil Water Notice is a precautionary requirement and must remain in effect until the sample results are confirmed negative for bacteria.”
On Friday evening, county officials announced that the notice had been rescinded:
“The December 4, 2019, ‘precautionary boil water notice’ is hereby rescinded following the repair of a broken water line and the satisfactory completion of the bacteriological survey showing that the water is safe to drink.”
Anyone with questions is advised to call Jackson County Utilities Rett Daniels at 850-718-5210.
