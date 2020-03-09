A book signing ceremony for 88-year-old first-time author Martha Elder was recently held at Trinity Powerhouse Church of God by Faith in Jackson County. Elder’s book, “But God,” illustrates her life and journey from a childhood in Georgia to becoming a successful businesswoman in Miami.
Prior to the book signing, Elder was also the keynote speaker at Trinity PowerHouse’s Black History Program. She delivered a message of forgiveness, and friends say she inspired youth to trust God to lead them to destiny.
She spoke of Joseph’s story where his brothers sold him into slavery. Their action was meant for evil, she said, but asserted that God meant it for good. Elder stated love conquers all things and forgiveness is necessary for healing. She said one must be healed from the inside in order to get the true love inside.
Elder encouraged the young people to always believe that they are worthy regardless of negative things that people may say about them, and encouraged them to set goals and strive to achieve them.
The book signing began immediately after the program where a crowd of people gathered to purchase Elder’s book. Future book signing events are being planned for the near future. For information on how to purchase Martha Elder’s book, you may contact Brenda Jones at 526-4860.
“Her accomplishment is definitely a piece of history. The community’s support was overwhelming. People came from as far west as Crestview and as far south as Miami,” Jones said of the recent event.
The author was married to the late Albert Elder, who was a native of Marianna.
Elder’s book provides the unique details of how she and her husband met in Miami and married in 1956. The couple resided in Miami for more than 50 years. After retirement, her husband wanted to move away from the city life and they returned to his hometown of Marianna in 2001.
Even though Mrs. Elder, being a native of Eatonton, Georgia, had no biological family here, friends say her warm and outgoing personality has created a large circle of friends who are like family to her. Many of them came to her book signing.
She visits many churches throughout the county, friends say. Her book signing guest list included a number of pastors of different churches of diverse denominations in the audience.
“In spite of the harsh treatment she received as a child from her own family, she loves people of all races and all walks of life,” Jones said. “She loves to give hugs and words of encouragement. I met her after losing my mom and she has been an incredible source of joy for me. She reminds me of my own mother and inspires me in so many ways.”
“She may be 88 but she is heavy into fashions and can be considered one of the area’s best-dressed. She’s quite healthy, is not on any steady medication, and can be seen around town in her pickup truck,” Jones said.
