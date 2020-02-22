C. H. Henry Consistory awards scholarship

Wakulla High School student Jvandric Bowers and his father, Marianna resident Alvin Bowers, last September became the latest recipient of an annual scholarship given by the Masonic Scottish Rite C. H. Henry Consistory.
C.H. Henry Consistory No. 71 is a Scottish Rite Masonic organization that is made up of Masons who have reached the 32nd-degree of learning and status in the organization. The organization provides essential services such as annual scholarships, holiday giveaways, and summer enrichment programs.
Its primary function for youth support is to fill gaps in service not provided by other organizations.
