Southern Cattle Company owner John Downs will be adding a new business to his entrepreneurial holdings if all goes as expected.
Jackson County commissioners on Tuesday helped him cross off another task in his process, approving a small-scale amendment that changes the land use designation for a small parcel in his cattle company property from Agricultural 2 to Industrial 1.
That change is one big step toward allowing the development of a water collection and bottling operation on a piece of property he’s carved out of the cattle company lands for the purpose.
The parcel is located 1.8 miles east of U.S. Highway 231 near Campbellton, at the corner of County Road 162 and Holyneck Road.
The operation’s 40,000-square-foot warehouse, the well that will draw the water up from the Floridan Aquifer, and any ancillary structures, will occupy a nearly 9.8-acre piece within a total of 160 acres he’s set aside as the home of the enterprise.
Project agent Scott Sigler said the company has received a state permit, from the Northwest Florida Water Management District, to draw up to 100,000 gallons per day from the aquifer but that Downs plans a smaller draw of about 50,000 a day, at least initially. That’s roughly equivalent to what will fit in six semi-trailers as finished product.
The operation will be about 10 times smaller than the old Ice Springs water collection and bottling operation, according to Sigler, who had also worked for that company before it shut down its local plant in Marianna.
He said Downs expects to create between 12-15 new jobs to bottle the water and package it for transport, to lightly flavor it if customers want that, and to carry out administrative tasks and other work there. There will be no alcohol component to the beverage.
Downs will also need a development order from the county as final authorization for the business to go forward.
Sigler works for Jim Stidham and Associates, the company Downs retained to help him get the project going.
He wouldn’t venture a guess as to when the operation might be ready for production, with the permit process still to go and the building design still not on the table as a final blueprint.
Sigler said Downs “felt like he wanted a scenario for jobs near Campbellton” when he began looking for additional ways to make his many acres in the area count for more.
