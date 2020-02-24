The Florida Highway Patrol reports the serious injury of 56-year-old Benjamin B. Sorey in a one-vehicle crash in Jackson County last Saturday night.
Officials say Sorey was driving a 1964 Chevrolet Impala, eastbound on County Road 162, around 8:10 p.m., when the car traveled onto the south shoulder, crossed the road and then entered the north shoulder, where it collided with a tree and started spinning.
The car then collided with another tree and a utility pole, officials say, before coming to rest on the north shoulder, facing west.
Sorey was taken to Southeast Alabama Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
