2020: Just saying the name of this new year can make you think of perfect vision. If we as a community were to make ‘perfect vision’ a working goal for the coming year, what do you think that endeavor would require of us?
That question was posed to a number of local community leaders last week. Here’s what those responding had to say.
Marianna City Manager Jim Dean said the ability to embrace flexibility will be a key as the community continues in 2020 to recover from the storm that unsettled late 2018 and all of 2019.
“As we move into long-term recovery, we need to realize that this will not be as methodical a process as some might think,” he said. “It will not be a situation where x happens, followed by y, and then z in some easily recognizable order that can be strictly followed and managed in a plan set out from beginning to end. “
Instead, he said, the community must be ready to “overcome, adapt and improvise” as it finds and takes advantage of the opportunities that come along through various state and federal programs aimed at advancing recovery.
“There’s been some settling down, and after we get past the first of the year I think that’s going to continue,” Dean said. “We’ll see that anxiety is not as high as it was but we will still be working on this process of getting back on our feet, both as individuals and as members of the community. It will take some patience from everyone as we work though the processes.”
Every government resource approached is completely different than the other, and each program within them has its own rules and ways of doing things, he explained.
“We have to follow those leads and adapt our own plans and ways if we expect to have success and to see ourselves set up in the best position possible. In a sense, we’re at the mercy of everybody’s deadlines, and all those moving at different speeds and us being required to do different things for each.”
And Dean also says the community must have a laser-focus as it eyes the opportunities that do come along. Leaders, he said, will have to carefully weigh whether a grant or other funding offer is a good fit before devoting precious time and labor to it simply because it exists. There may be times, he said, when the best course will be to let something pass and turn hands to better projects.
“A lot of things are going to happen, and this is going to be a matter of determining whether a given thing is going to be something that will really help us, to determine whether we go after it or leave it alone. Having the ability to see what’s in the best interests of the city—that’s going to be our big job.”
CareerSource Chipola Executive Director Richard Williams said the good that came from 2019 should not just be viewed as a memory. It should, instead, be carried forward in the new year.
“First, I think we need to remember the spirit we had in the immediate aftermath of the hurricane when we all pulled together for a common purpose,” he explained.” We didn’t care which church you attended, or even if you did. We didn’t care about your political party, race, or income level. What we cared about was helping each other, and helping this region recover and making things better than they were the day before.”
And he spoke of a problem that existed before the storm, and was made worse by it. That, he said, must be a priority going forward.
“We’ve got to address the issue of affordable workforce housing,” he said. “For the region to recover and grow we’ve got to have a solid workforce in the region. Things like training, skill levels, and certifications don’t matter if we don’t have the people here to work. In order to have the people here to work they have to be able to find decent housing they can afford and that is an issue now.”
And along the same line, Williams said the community needs to focus on one more big thing in 2020 to advance the local economy and its overall long-term overall growth and vitality.
“We have to develop and nurture younger leaders in the region,” he said. “We need to make sure we give our younger leaders a chance to have real input into the decision process, and those of us that are older have to give them the freedom to make mistakes sometimes. As we get older we tend to forget about the mistakes we made and the lessons we learned from those mistakes. If we combine the wisdom of our past with the innovation of the new we will make this entire region successful.”
Jackson County Administrator Wilanne Daniels said the public has a big role to play in the future of the community as 2020 progresses and beyond this year as well.
“For the public, it will require being a part of the change. The truth is, we, as the government, need the help of the public through ideas, buy-in, and sustaining change,” Daniels said. “For the Board (of Jackson County Commissioners), it will require hearing from the public on what they need and desire for our County to become.”
And as for those who work for the government in administrative roles, such as herself, Daniels said there’s an essential requirement. “For those of us that serve at the pleasure of a board, it will require us to listen to our elected officials and to be in tune with the board’s leadership. My goal is to find out the top five priorities of the Board of County Commissioners and to keep those in focus in 2020.”
She also talked about what she expects from the rank-and-file this year.
“For staff, it will require listening to board action and putting that direction into reality. It will require ensuring that the vision is made a reality,” she said.
Overall, she said, the county board, its administration and staff, and the public at large have a shared responsibility that will require some selflessness
“For all of us, it will require us to set aside our own agendas and to focus on the needs of the community,” she said. “It will require us to not care who gets the credit for success, but instead to focus on our community being successful. It will require confronting situations one-on-one that take away from the vision.”
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tiffany Garling said a spirit of inclusiveness is key to shaping a successful 2020. Diligently working toward the realization of a common vision, too, will be a vital component.
“With any sort of visioning project the most important component is to ensure you are gathering a group of voices and stakeholders that represent the entire community,” Garling said. “Our former Jackson County Vision “Imagine Jackson” is reaching its sunset and a new vision is needed. While some of the pieces of the old vision are still being addressed we have made great strides in tourism and economic development in recent years.
Garling said the Chamber will be stepping out to further that success this year. “In 2020, the Chamber will undergo a new strategic plan with Bob Harris of Harris Management Group in Tallahassee,” she said. “We expect to see affordable housing, workforce development, and a plan for youth emerge as areas of focus. If a new vision is adopted by the community we will work to incorporate those elements into the Chamber Strategic Plan. A new vision will require a willingness to partner, hard work and implementation. Often organizations can come together and put a plan on paper but it’s the implementation that is a struggle. Implementation is not a one day, one week or even one month process. We must recognize the document as a living guide to be used in our decision making for the remainder of the vision.”
