The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce announces a Jackson County Elections Candidate Forum set for July 14 at 6 p.m. on the grounds at Citizens Lodge, located at 4574 Lodge Drive, Marianna.
The event ‘s outdoor venue was chosen because it allow for more attendance and proper social distancing, Chamber officials said in a press release about the forum.
Those attending are asked to follow all recommended CDC guidelines.
Porta potties and extra hand-washing stations will be on site for the convenience and safety of the public.
Candidates will be allowed to set up a 10-by-10 foot tent along the track area and hand out materials beginning at 5 p.m. until the forum begins at 6 p.m. and after the conclusion of the forum until no later than 9 p.m.
The forum is expected to conclude at approximately 8 p.m.
Candidates for state offices will speak first, then those in local races. Candidates in each will speak in alphabetical order, by last name. Representatives will be allowed to speak in place of a candidate and will speak in order of the candidate’s last name. Each candidate will be allowed three minutes to speak, and the firm time limit will be enforced, Chamber officials said.
“This event is open to the public and is being held to provide citizens the opportunity to be educated about the issues and candidates in a nonpartisan and open format,” the Chamber release stated. “Food vendors will be available beginning at 5 p.m. Local FFA Chapters will be giving away boiled peanuts.”
“For questions or further information please contact Tiffany Garling at the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce via phone 850-482-8060 or email tiffany@jacksoncounty.com. You can also check for updates via the event page on Facebook,” the release continued.
“Everyone is welcome - so mark the date and don’t miss this opportunity to meet the candidates in the upcoming primary on Tuesday, August 18th and general election on Tuesday, November 3rd,” the release stated.
Races and candidates are as follows:
State Attorney, Circuit 14: Larry Basford (Rep) and Wes Hatcher (Rep)
Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller: Justin Branch (Rep) and Clayton O. Rooks III (Dem)
Property Appraiser: David Fraser (Rep) and Rebecca Morris-Haid (Dem)
Sheriff: Kevin Arnold (Dem), Hayes Baggett (Dem), Donnie Edenfield (Rep), Scott Edwards (Rep), Tim Ham (Dem), and Jeff Snell (Rep)
Superintendent of Schools: Steve R. Benton, Sr. (Rep), Gerald F. Brockner (Rep), Dallas Ellis (Rep), and Larry Moore (Dem)
Supervisor of Elections: Carol A. Dunaway (Rep), Alice Pate (Rep), Gail Ann Ward (NPA), and Rico Williams (Dem)
Tax Collector: Mary Carol Murdock (Dem), incumbent, unopposed
Jackson County Commissioner - District 1: Alex B. McKinnie (Dem) and Willie E. Spires (Dem)
Jackson County Commissioner - District 3: Paul A. Donofro Jr. (Rep), Marcell Shane Harvey (Dem), Mary Ann Hutton (Rep), Tyler Lipford (Rep), Rance L. Massengill (NPA) and Ronstance L. Pittman (Dem)
Jackson County Commissioner - District 5: John Bryan (Rep), Byron L. Dickens (Dem), and James Peacock (Rep)
Jackson County School Board Member - District 2: Tony Pumphrey (NPA), incumbent, unopposed
Jackson County School Board Member - District 5: Pam Long Bimberg (NPA) and Stacey Goodson (NPA)
Register to vote
For the Aug. 18 Primary, the deadline for new voter registrations or party changes is July 20. You can register or make changes to your registration online at registertovoteflorida.gov.
Early Primary voting is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 3-15, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug 9, at three locations:
• Supervisor of Elections Office, 2851 Jefferson St., Marianna
• Graceville City Hall, 5348 Cliff St., Graceville
• Sneads Town Hall, 2028 Third Ave., Sneads
Visit the Jackson County elections office website, jacksoncountysoe.com, or call 850-482-9652 for additional voter information.
