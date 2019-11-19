Bruce Adams, Commander of the local Civil Air Patrol (CAP), was a recent guest speaker at the Optimist Club of Marianna.
CAP has served as the Air Force’s official auxiliary since 1941 with chapters across the United States. Any young person from the age of 12 to 21 can participate and the experience builds character and leadership skills that last a lifetime. The CAP boasts the largest fleet of single-engine aircraft in the world.
The program is all-volunteer and is primarily focused on a youth development agenda. The program costs a young person $47 a year, but once they have joined they receive a $100 voucher for their dress blue uniforms. As they progress through the program, the cadet will go on 10 flights, five in a glider and five in a Cessna. They are allowed to take the yoke and control the plan in the air, under supervision.
About 10 percent of CAP Cadets go on to join the military. If a Cadet makes it all to way to the highest levels of CAP, they can enter the Air Force at the rank of E3, which is an automatic $300 pay raise. The CAP is proud to serve through a variety of avenues including search and rescue and is credited with saving about 100 lives each year. The local chapter meets on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month at the Marianna Airport. For more information, call Bruce Adams at 850 482-1431. You can also learn more at GoCivilAirPatrol.com. Bruce is also the owner of Sew Spoiled Embroidery, located at 2846 South Green St. in Marianna.
