A Jackson County business has been certified to manufacture certain personal protection equipment vital in the fight to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Catalyst Fabric Solutions is looking for 50 to 75 full-time and part-time employees right now to make masks and gowns, and expects to make roughly 60,000 pieces a week, to fill orders from at least four suppliers that have already ordered the products, according to Jim King, Catalyst plant operations manager.
The company has been working on prototypes for about three weeks and is poised to get into production soon.
Getting workers on the job is the big task now. Those who wish to apply must do so in person, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 3595 Industrial Park Drive, Marianna.
King said many of the jobs do not require specialized technical skills. Although people with sewing experience would be welcome indeed, that skill is not necessary to start. The jobs are in the sewing department and in heat transfer operations, where the gown and mask seams are heat-sealed.
The company was just federally approved to make the materials.
King said the company is proud to be on the cutting edge of helping ensure the nation, first, and potentially the larger world, is adequately supplied with these life-saving supplies.
Initially, King said, the company will focus on cotton masks and gowns that are commonly needed by rank-and-file health care workers, not those more specialized surgical masks reserved for doctors and others with the closest patient contact. He did say, however, that the production of those could come down the line.
