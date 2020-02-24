Caverns cleanup

These RVers and others from all over the United States are volunteering at Florida Caverns State Park to repair, restore, clean up and otherwise help the hard-hit park, which is still suffering from the major damage caused by Hurricane Michael in October of 2018. In town only a few days, so far they’ve re-established the graveled parking slots for RV rigs and other camping guests, built fire pits, and were working Monday to build a shower for the campout area frequented by teams of Boy Scouts. They also tackled the equestrian area, using their life skills to help that and other areas of the park recover in many ways. See more on their story in Wednesday’s print edition.

 DEBORAH BUCKHALTER/FLORIDAN

