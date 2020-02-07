The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce this week announced the designation of Jackson County’s 2020 Complete Count Committee. The United States Census will be conducted this year, from March to June, and the Local Count Committee will coordinate with the U.S. Census Bureau to ensure Jackson County citizens are accurately reflected in the federal count.
Chamber Executive Director Tiffany Garling and Karlyn Tidwell, deputy Jackson County administrator, will serve as co-chairs of the Complete Count Committee, in addition to representatives of local governments, business and community stakeholders.
The 2020 Census count is mandated by the United States Constitution and is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. Complete count committees are composed of organizations that represent the many cross-sections of society. These organizations offer valuable lines of communication to encourage census participation within their respective constituencies.
The Local County Committee will strategically focus on addressing hard-to-count areas of Jackson County, including minority populations, low-income households, immigrant populations, populations with language barriers and young children.
Join the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners and the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce for a kickoff meeting of the 2020 Census Local Count Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church in Marianna. Municipalities, schools, businesses, faith-based organizations, community partners and potential volunteers are encouraged to attend.
Garling, in a statement about Tuesday’s meeting, said census results affect the community every day by influencing federal funding levels for local school lunches, highway planning, support for emergency responders, help for families in need, and more.
In 2010, Florida was the third most under-counted state in the nation, Garling said, adding that for each person not counted an estimated $15,000 per year in funding is lost for 10 years — until the next census occurs.
