Jordan Miles was the guest speaker at Altrusa International of Marianna for January's Program meeting.
Jordan is a Certified Nurse Midwife and practices with Chipola Surgical and Medical Specialties OB/GYN. Her extensive background includes more than five years of nursing experience and more than four years in delivery/triage experience.
Jordan helps women with hospital labor and deliveries providing the following Hospital Delivery Options: Evidence-based care - Midwifery model of care; calm and relaxing environment; low interventions; management of labor with or without epidural or pain medication; intermittent auscultation of fetal heat tones for low-risk women; freedom for a woman to ambulate and deliver in whatever position she desires; Hydrotherapy for pain management; immediate uninterrupted skin-to-skin; delayed cord clamping.
The labor and delivery options that Jordan Miles offers to her patients are options that you do not have in a lot of the hospitals in our area. She has delivered many healthy babies since joining the Jackson Hospital team and we are happy to have someone of her knowledge and talents to come to our area. If you would like to make an appointment with her, call her office at 850-586-6711.
