Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced Wednesday that he, in partnership with Senator George Gainer, will host an insurance village in Marianna this weekend.
The event is set for Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jackson County UF/IFAS Extension, 2741 Penn Ave., in Marianna.
“As of today, twenty-two of the top insurance companies are confirmed to be on hand to assist residents with the insurance claims process,” according to a statement from the CFO’s office. More companies may be added soon.
“I will continue to hold insurance villages to aid in the critical recovery efforts taking place in the Panhandle, Patronis said.
“This Saturday, I am bringing together over 20 insurance companies that will be on-site with the ability to cut checks to policyholders so insurance claims can be closed on the spot. If you’ve had issues getting your insurance claims settled, this is the perfect opportunity to get in-person assistance.”
Gainer thanked CFO Patronis for hosting the insurance village in Jackson County to help communities recover from Hurricane Michael.
“It has been over a year since landfall, and I encourage all policyholders with outstanding claims to come to the insurance village and meet face-to-face with your insurance company to get the answers you need to rebuild,” Gainer said.
CFO Patronis’ Division of Consumer Services will be joined by American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Castle Key Indemnity Company, Castle Key Insurance Company, Family Security Insurance Company, FedNat Insurance Company, First Protective Insurance Company, Florida Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company, Florida Farm Bureau General Insurance Company, Frontline Insurance Unlimited Company, National Fire & Marine Insurance Company, Olympus Insurance Company, Omega Insurance Company, Safe Harbor Insurance Company, Security First Insurance Company, Tower Hill Preferred Insurance Company, Tower Hill Prime Insurance Company, Tower Hill Select Insurance Company, Tower Hill Signature Insurance Company, State Farm Florida Insurance Company, U.S. Coastal Property & Casualty Insurance Company, United Property & Casualty Insurance Company, and Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company.
Organizers say more companies may be added prior to the event.
Residents are asked to bring as much documentation as they can, including:
-Driver’s license or other form of identification (passport/state-issued ID).
-Insurance cards and policy information/documentation.
-Pictures or documentation of property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Michael.
-Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible.
For assistance when filing post-storm claims, call CFO Patronis' Insurance Consumer Helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236).
