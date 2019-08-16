The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and other organizations are filling up the calendar with big events in the coming days.
The Apalachicola Riverkeepers hosted a gathering Friday at the historic First National Bank building from 4-6 p.m., with the latest news on Supreme Court case concerning the tri-state “Water Wars,” oil wells along the Apalachicola River, and other issues on the agenda, including the Chipola River.
The Chamber’s “Business After Hours” is on tap for the First National Bank building from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22.
On Monday, Aug. 26, the Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Rivertown Community Church in Marianna. Congressman Neal Dunn will be honored in that session with the presentation of Spirit of Enterprise Award, a national Chamber recognition.
The Chamber and Vocational Rehabilitation will have an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 29, to celebrate Vocational Rehab’s new location at 4357 Lafayette St., Suite 202 in Marianna. The Open House will be held 3-5 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 4 p.m.
“Like several other local businesses Keith Sutton and his team have been dislocated since October due to damages from Hurricane Michael,” Chamber representatives said in a press release about the event. “Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) is a federal-state program that helps people who have physical or mental disabilities get or keep a job. VR is committed to helping people with disabilities find meaningful careers. The public is invited to help celebrate this special occasion. “
The Chamber also has a workshop set for Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; the event will be held at Russ House in Marianna and is meant to help businesses and others hone their digital marketing strategies.
For more information contact the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce at 850-482-8060 or info@jacksoncounty.com.”
