Most of us have seen Check Man on the west side of town, but how many really know how the business operates?
I sat down with the manager, Sid Murray, and felt like I was interviewing a famous movie star. Murray sounds and looks like the actor Tommy Lee Jones, but comes from a farm family living on the Georgia side of Lake Seminole. In fact, Murray shared that the owners of Check Man are from Quincy, and are former owners of a cigar and tobacco company. They are also tomato farmers.
“So, it’s just a bunch of ol’ farm boys,” he said. “We all grew up in the tobacco patch.”
Check Man has businesses all over the state and Murray manages 10 of those.
“We help out when you run out of month, or run out of money before you run out of month,” Murray explained. “Our deal is: You come to us to get money, for your light bill, your electric bill and your phone bill, and pay one fee – or write bad checks and face enormous fees when they bounce.” He added that, with some utility bills, you risk having a late fee or your utilities shut off. “We’re the lesser of most of the evils,” Murray continued.
To qualify for assistance, you need to have a job or some type of income, a bank statement, a personal check on the bank account, state identification, and a Social Security card. If you don’t have a driver’s license, Murray shared that you can get a state identification card from the driver’s license office.
Murray explained how sometimes people come through town and don’t know anyone. If they have a flat tire and just need to get the load to another location before being paid, Check Man is able to help. “That’s the kind of things that we try to help out with,” he said. Unexpected expenses catch everyone off guard from time to time, and Murray wants you to know they are there to provide assistance.
Murray said that his employees are “the best, nicest and most cordial employees of a business like this in the state.” Murray and the owners value customer service.
What a great business to have in Marianna! To find out more, call 850-482-1109 or visit Check Man at 4148 Lafayette St., in Marianna, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Visit the City of Marianna’s website at http://www.mariannafl.city/335/New-Businesses-and-Other-Community-News to learn more about new businesses. Shop locally and support Marianna businesses.
Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the City of Marianna.
