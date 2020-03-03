Chief: Arson suspected in subdivision fires

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for what is believed to be a half-dozen or more fires intentionally set over roughly the last year in Jackson County’s Compass Lake in the Hills (CLIH) subdivision.
CLIH Fire Chief Penny Tillotson said the sense of urgency for finding a suspect or suspects is increasing: The last two fires were close to homes. Summer’s dry season is also on the horizon, ramping up the possibility that the next fire could spread more quickly and reach houses.
Quick discovery and fire crew response, she said, has helped keep the damage to roughly five acres and no structures, so far.
All the fires have been in the vicinity of Southern Boulevard, and within roughly two miles of each other, she said. Most have also been off roads not heavily travelled and in areas without structures immediately nearby. Those last two, however, were too close to homes for comfort, she said, in the woods just behind them.
Anyone with information in the case can call the Florida Division of Forestry anonymously at 1-800-342-5869. Arrangements regarding the possible award can be made in the course of contact.
Tillotson said that, while there have been several recent brush fires in other areas of Jackson County, no determination has been made as to whether any of those were set intentionally or are related in any way to the ones in CLIH.
She did say, however, that officials strongly suspect — are nearly certain, in fact — that the CLIH fires are instances of arson.
She said the size of the fires looks to be increasing, and that they’ve occurred at all times of day and night. None of the suspicious fires have occurred in times where bad weather could have been a factor.
“So far, no one has seen anything that they could put fingers on as far as suspicious activity that would help us find out who did this,” Tillotson said, “but we need to make everyone aware: If you see something, say something. We’re getting into an extremely dry period of year and we’re expecting a busy fire season down there, anyway, so we need to find this individual.”
