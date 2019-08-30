A Chipley man died in a Jackson County traffic crash Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Authorities say James Hayes, 73, was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata northbound on State Road 77 at a point south of Layton Road around 2:35 p.m. when he began to pass slower traffic. As he did so, the car drifted onto the west shoulder of the road, officials say, and collided with a culvert.
The car went airborne, landed and overturned. It came to rest on its left side facing southward on the west shoulder.
Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.