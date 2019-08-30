A Chipley man died in a Jackson County traffic crash Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities say James Hayes, 73, was driving a 2011 Hyundai Sonata northbound on State Road 77 at a point south of Layton Road around 2:35 p.m. when he began to pass slower traffic. As he did so, the car drifted onto the west shoulder of the road, officials say, and collided with a culvert.

The car went airborne, landed and overturned. It came to rest on its left side facing southward on the west shoulder.

Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene.

