Some 120 students from 11 area high schools competed in writing, reading, speech, oral interpretation, literature, humanities, grammar, and Spanish contests at Chipola College on Feb. 14.
The occasion was the 30th Annual Throssell Literature/Language Festival, hosted by Chipola’s Letters Department, to recognize and encourage academic excellence.
Prizes were awarded to first, second and third places, as well as two honorable mentions (HM), in each category. The winner of the President’s Reading Contest received a special medallion as well as a cash award.
Contest winners from participating schools are listed below.
President’s Reading Award— Jayla Kindelspire of Chipley High.
Writing: first— Emily Mosier of Bethlehem HS; second—Alanna Smith of Marianna HS; third— David Bush of Cottondale HS; HM— Maegan Lucas of Sneads HS; HM— Madison Wilson of Chipley HS.
Speech: first— Eli Mayo of Marianna HS; second— Keegan Welch of Chipley HS; third— Destiny Soto of Bethlehem HS; HM— Kyress Watford of Graceville HS; HM—JaDee Barber of Malone HS.
Oral Interpretation: first— Bryce Ethridge of Holmes County HS; second— Molly Vann of Bethlehem HS; third— Julia Shaffer of Chipley HS; HM— Ben Wiggins of Marianna HS; HM—Alex Hunt of Graceville HS.
Literature: first — Ashtin Williams of Chipley HS; second—Jayla Kindelspire of Chipley HS; third — Emma Rines of Holmes County HS; HM—Victoria Kelly of Marianna HS; HM—Emily Chambliss of Cottondale HS.
Humanities: first— Ben Wiggins of Marianna HS; second— Ben Parish of Holmes County HS; third— Jon Proctor of Malone HS; HM— Madison Wilson of Chipley HS; HM—Hanna Pitts of Blountstown HS.
Grammar: first— Luci Sloan of Sneads HS; second— Alyna Bodart of Marianna HS; third— Lara Fleener of Chipley HS; HM— Tristen Nored of Holmes County HS; HM—Isaiah Bacot of Blountstown HS.
Spanish Language Contest: first— Terryalice Jurado of Graceville HS; second— Saul Puente of Blountstown HS; third— Rafael Gell of Holmes County HS; HM— Brian Martinez of Blountstown HS; HM—Shelby Singletary of Graceville HS.
