The Chipola College Brain Bowl Blue Team, consisting of Bree Bennett, Kiley Justice and Jacob Weaver, won the WAIT (Wayzata Academic Invitational Tournament) at Santa Fe College on Jan. 11. The Blue team went 7-0 to claim the title.
The Chipola College Gold Team finished third overall with a 6-1 record. Gold team members are: Jayla Kindlespire, Sam White and Carson Pitts.
Bree Bennett and Sam White were named tournament all-stars. Bennett finished second in individual scoring. White was fifth. Jayla Kindlespire and Jacob Weaver also placed in the top ten, finishing seventh and eighth respectively.
Chipola will host the Northwest FL NAQT Sectional, Jan 24-25. The top 24 teams across the seven sectionals played across the country on those days will qualify the Community College National Championship to be held in Orlando on Feb. 28.
All students and friends of the Chipola Brain Bowl program are invited to come out and support the team, Jan. 24-25 in the college Literature/Language building. Teams will be in action from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.