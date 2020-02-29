The Chipola College Black Student Union hosted a Black History Month program on campus last Friday, Feb. 21. Keynote speaker was Elder Emeritus William McCray.
BSU President Kaesha Ephriam presided over the event, with BSU Treasurer Shalonda conducting the events libation ceremony, and BSU President LaNia Baker providing the occasion and a brief history of the Buffalo Soldiers.
The Jackson County chapter of that organization oversaw a traditional flag presentation and pledge, and at the end of the event, the return of colors ceremony. The audience sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (AKA the Black national anthem), and BSU’s Shanekia Walton presented the invocation.
Unscheduled speaker Byron Dickens, president of the Emancipation Day Festival of Northwest Florida, talked about the contributions of local and state African-American leaders.
After the event meal was served, BSU’s Selena Cobb-Jaramillo carried out a “Black Pioneers of Chipola College” presentation, Bronze Spires Belford presented highlights from the life of Harriet Tubman.
Ephriam introduced keynote speaker McCray.
As the founder of the Florida African American Students Association in 1976, the umbrella organization for the Chipola College Black Student Union, he’s a mentor of special importance of college students, said BSU advisor Dr. Willie Spires, who summarized McCray’s remarks that evening. “He talked about the importance of knowing history, and the contributions that African Americans have made and continue to make to America and in its development of America, “ Spires said, “from the earliest agriculture-based days, through the industrial age and now the technology age.”
Spires said McCray stressed that remembering and honoring those contributions, as well as understanding the importance of participating in the political process, and teaching younger people the importance of education, are vital going forward.
When he retired from FAMU and handed over the leadership of the AASA to others, the honorific of “Elder Emeritus” was bestowed upon him in appreciation of all he had done over the years to grow and nurture the organization he founded. Spires was part of that as a student at the University of West Florida, himself, and said that he appreciated its existence at that time and now as he guides the BSU.
“In 1976, integration was fairly new,” Spires explained. “A lot of the African-American students who were on predominantly Caucasian campuses felt alienated, not a part of it. This organization is open to all races, ages and, and both men and women. It’s about having something that gives you sense of belonging when you feel that isolation. That’s important, and I’m proud to be part of nurturing that inclusive spirit that he knew was vital.”
The BSU members he leads at Chipola will have little time to stand down after the big annual event of Feb. 21: On March 7 at 10 a.m., they’ll be busy with the annual Region 1 AASA retreat that is held each year before the organization’s state convention in Daytona. The local retreat will be held at Jim’s Buffet & Grill in Mariana.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.