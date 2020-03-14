The Chipola College Brain Bowl A team finished as the national runner-up at the Community College National Championship this past weekend.
After a 10-0 start, the Chipola team lost to eventual champion Valencia 265-260 in the final game of the championship bracket. This gave Valencia the advantaged final edge in the championship match, meaning Chipola had to win twice to win the title. Valencia won the first game 260-210 to claim the title.
Chipola A team members are: Bree Bennett, Carlos Staley, Morgan Johnson, and Kiley Justice.
As a result of their finish, the team will now advance to the 4 -year college national championship to be held in Chicago on April 3-4. The top 4 community colleges advance to the 4 -year championship.
Chipola B also had a strong tournament, making it to championship bracket, and finishing 5th overall. They missed advancing to the 4 year tournament by one spot.
Chipola B team members are: Carson Pitts, Sam White, Jacob Weaver, and Jayla Kindelspire.
Bree Bennett and Carson Pitts were named tournament all-stars based on their individual performances. Carson was 8th in individual scoring, while Bree was 11th.
