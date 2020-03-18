Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran ordered Florida College System campuses to close and go fully online with instruction for the remainder of the semester, according to a statement from Chipola College.
Beginning March 30, Chipola students will be able to contact instructors and access all courses in Canvas. Phone numbers and email addresses for answering questions or concerns will also be distributed on that day.
"Our goal is to provide the opportunity for students to complete their courses by the end of the semester, but we understand we have to meet challenges to accomplish this," Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons said in the Wednesday statement.
College employees, who will work remotely, should contact their supervisors by phone or email for further information.
"We encourage students to let us know how we can support them as we all do our very best at Chipola to stay safe and keep learning going, Clemmons continued.
"Please do your best to protect yourself, family, and the community."
For information, visit www.chipola.edu or call 850-526-2761.
