Chipola College outlines fall course delivery methods

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chipola College officials are preparing to offer classes in several different modes when the fall 2020 semester begins on Aug. 24.
Some classes will be offered on campus with social distancing and limited meetings, while others will meet online and live through meeting applications such as Zoom. Students and employees will be required to wear masks whenever they are on campus.
For any course with an online component, students will need reliable internet, a computer and a webcam. All courses may require proctored exams, either in-person or through the HonorLock application.
Dr. Pam Rentz, Vice-President of Instructional Affairs, says, “Our deans and faculty have had numerous in-depth and candid discussions about how best to deliver instruction to meet the needs of our students. I am very proud of our faculty and our students for their patience and willingness to adapt to these new ways of teaching and learning.”
The four modes include:
Traditional Face-to-Face (001, 002, 003, 004, 005) — This is a traditional class where all contact hours are performed on campus in a physical classroom. Technology may be used for classroom interaction and students may be required to use computers and internet to complete assignments. Courses are designated with a section number of 001, 002.
Online (700) – This is an online course administered through Canvas, the institution’s learning management system. On-campus meetings are not required; however, exams will be proctored. Courses are designated as sections 700, 701.
Online Synchronous (800) — An online course administered through Canvas, the institution’s learning management system. On-campus meetings are not required; however, the course requires students to sign in to class via Zoom, Teams, etc. on specific days and times to attend class. Courses require proctored exams. Courses are designated as sections 800.
Modified Face-To-Face Synchronous – (M01, T02, W03, R04) Students meet face-to-face in a campus classroom with instructor on a designated day and time and through Zoom on the second day. Half of the class meets in a physical classroom with the instructor one day and through Zoom on the second day. These courses are designated as sections M01 for Monday in class and Wednesday through Zoom. Days and times are listed so that students are able to register for the day and time they wish to come to campus. Courses are designated with M01, T01, W01, and R01. Sections will be M01 for Monday in class and Wednesday on Zoom; T01 for Tuesday in class and Thursday on Zoom; W01 for Wednesday in class and Monday on Zoom; and R01 for Thursday in class and Tuesday on Zoom.
Modified Face-To-Face Asynchronous — (M01, T02, W03, and R04) Students meet in a classroom with an instructor on a designated day and time and complete work online the other day of the class with no meeting required. Half of the students meet in a physical classroom with the instructor one day and complete online work on the second day. These courses are designated with M01, T01, W01, and R01. Students register for the day and time they choose to come to campus. The second day is listed as online. Sections will be M01 for Monday in class and Wednesday online; T01 for Tuesday in class and Thursday online; W01 for Wednesday in class and Monday online; and R01 for Thursday in class and Tuesday online.
Chipola offers Bachelor’s degrees, Associate in Arts degrees, Associate in Science degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.
Early fall registration for currently enrolled students begins July 13. Early fall registration for new students begins July 20.
The college application is available online as well as the schedule of classes at: www.chipola.edu. For information, call 526-2761.
