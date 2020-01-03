Chipola College
COURTESY CHIPOLA COLLEGE

Chipola College Theatre production postponed

Due to unexpected circumstances, Chipola College Theatre will be postponing its production of “Disney’s Mary Poppins” for the 2019-2020 season.

Auditions set for Sunday, Jan. 5 and Monday, Jan. 6 are canceled.

The college will be announcing its alternative plans for the spring semester and future productions in the near future. All ACT Fund memberships will be honored during the spring semester.

Any questions may be directed to Evelyn Ward, Director of Fine and Performing Arts, at warde@chipola.edu.

Special to the Floridan

