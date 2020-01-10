A total of 326 students made the Chipola College Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Fall Semester 2019.
To be placed on the Dean’s List, a student must take 12 or more semester hours of courses and make an average of 3.25 (B+) to 4.0 (A) in all courses.
Students who made perfect averages of 4.0 — straight A’s —and their hometowns are:
Alford — Joanie Fox.
Altha — Anna Alday, Breeanna Bennett, Melody Holt, Morgan Jones, Charlie McNew, Amberly Moseley, Nathalie Yoder.
Bascom — Danny Morehead, Kyle Morgan.
Blountstown — Allison Myers, Anna Gillis.
Bonifay — Alexis Bradley, Katee Brown, Sara Coe, Braeden Cooper, Haley Helms, Parker Hooper, Jacob Lee, Bailey Rich, MacKenzie Smith.
Bristol — Jessica Creamer, Hulya Reisoglu.
Chipley — Richard Adkison, Danny Bouton, Kaci Compton, Addie Cook, Makenna Gainer, Abby Sapp, Zoe Shafer, Heather Stephens, Jaqueline Stewart, Lila Taylor, Kathleen Weber, Ashtin Williams.
Clarksville — Caitlyn Hurst.
Cottondale — Kennedy Harris, Alexander Lamb, Makiah Locke, Taylor McDaniel, Stephanie Rogers, Gracie Zick.
Cypress — Mara Elmore.
Fountain — Kiley Bullock.
Graceville — Connor Barrett, Mallory Bell.
Grand Ridge — Lawrence Burdeshaw, Jade Chambers, Baylee Childs, Tabitha Conrad, Brian Gay, Paige McKinnie, James Thompson, Madeline Wright.
Greenwood — Savanna Lewis, Jordan Moore, Madison Rogers, Katie Slater.
Hosford — Mary Brown.
Malone — Baylie Calloway, Murphy Doelman.
Marianna — Amanda Applewhite, Kristofer Baber, Chloe Bruner, Richard Brunner, Kristen Chambliss, James Clikas, Ellery Glass, Sydney Jansen, Morgan Johnson, Madison Kincaid, Mikayla Lewin, Alyssa Lewis, Maegan Lucas, Zachary Malone, Payton Melton, Jordan Newman, Hannah Newsome, Hannah Nobles, Sheridan Padgett, Chelsey Pettis, Madison Retherford, Jahn Sanchez-Velez, Kelsey Shuler, Natalie Sims, Valerie Sims, Charlene Speights, Asia Tolver, Leah Tucker, Jacob Weaver, Alyssa Willey, Mason Young.
Ponce De Leon —Savanah Hougland.
Sneads — Jennifer English, Emily Glover, Kin Sheffield.
Vernon — Jared Driscoll, Demetreious Walston.
Westville — Kaylin Griffin, Jacob Sumner, Mallory Vann.
Out of District — Taylor Harper of Ashford, Ala., Hannah White of Campbellton, Leisha Craven, Kirsten Smith of Chattahoochee, Bethany Mixon, Bethany Shelley of Cottonwood, Ala., Camryn Brazile, Katelin Castleberry, Brett Nofziger of Defuniak Springs., Emily Brown, Ricky Coachman of Donalsonville, Ga., Payton Kirkland, Brandon Plummer of Dothan, Ala., Alexandria Horton of Enterprise Ala., Shakara Goodloe of Knoxville, Tenn., Robert Bennett of Lilburn, Ga., Ashlyn Donner of New Ulm, Minn., Hannah Byram of Panama City, Dewayne Ford Quincy,
Tammie Lijbers of Schiedam, Netherlands., Jason Almaguer, Matthew-Jay Lamm of Tallahassee, Cari Baggett of Telogia.
Students who earned grade point averages ranging from 3.25(B+) to 3.99 (A) and their hometowns are:
Alford — Emma McKee, Kenneth Thomas.
Altha — Kelly Ballard, Christopher Dulong, Cameron Faircloth, Mark Hand, John Roberts, Anslie Yoder.
Bascom — Lori Anderson.
Blountstown — Cherrie Booth, Hannah Brown, Aliya Everett, Jherico Jones, Bryce Lambeth, Voloria McCray, Rachel Nandho, Rodney Newman, Brett Phinney, Weston Schrock, Sabry White, Jeffrey Williams, Michael Wyrick.
Bonifay — Morgan Bellville, Kristian Bourg, Caleb Cooley, Olivia Cotton, Courtney Demarais, Madison Ealum, Zion Glass, Kendal Guthrie, Hollye Helms, Kodie King, Stephanie Sawyer, Nicholas Stewart, Jessica Thomas, Jeremy Thomason, Madison Vallandingham, Katie Wilcox, Tristan Stewart.
Bristol — Julie Mayo, Thomas Strohecker.
Caryville — Whitney White.
Chipley — Heather Anderson, River Basinger, Austin Berry, Lexi Brasher, Emily Broom, Kathryn Burdeshaw, Brittany Cade, Tony Dodd, Klaytin Hendrix, Alexandra Kellner, Hannah LaMarre, Kacy Lawson, Carolynn Lynn, Sarah McDaniel, Cullan Murray, Savannah Petroff, Maria Reyes, Caitlyn Smith, Denise Spracklen, James Weber, Autumn Wells, Jessica Wells.
Clarksville — Hayden Nichols, Sheryl Smith, James Willis.
Cottondale — Ryan Carter, Keshia Edenfield, Carrie Harvell, Kitana Passmore, Arielle Rhodes, Jackson Swearingen, Mackenzie Thompson, Christopher Washington.
Graceville — Caitlin Granger, Alexis Hall, Mary Haser, Briana Henderson, Lauralyn Jernigan, Cynthia Junger, Gabriel Maqueira, Gianna Mathews, Jordon May, Conner McQueen, Tyler Walker, Rayana Watford, Christavious Works.
Grand Ridge — Samera Baker, Marissa Baxter, Samantha Ceballos, Tilly Conrad, Dak Tung Darbyshire, Caroline Durden, Noah McArthur, Alexander Monteagudo, Catherine Monteagudo, Sydney Ramos, Katie Robbirds, Olivia Thompson, Olivia Wester.
Greenwood — Cassie Brown, Kristen Fender, Kassidy Green.
Hosford — Duncan Hosford, Cierra White.
Malone — Laney Baxter.
Marianna — Corey Akerson, Beau Alday, Katlyn Allen, Garrett Ames, Riley Arunakul, Mallory Barber, Ashton Benton, Ezekiel Blount, Benjamin Bridges, Emma Caraway, Jacob Chabot, Steven Clevenger, Kiera Culbreath, Candace Cunningham, Shelley Dryden, Victor Dubeux, Bailey Fenn, Kristi Folds, Abante Gardner, Demetrius Gilbert, Ronak Gocool, Phoenix Hebert, Sarah Hewett, Victoria Hunter, Hunter Jenkins, Ashtyn Jeter, Stefane Kent, Morgan Lipford, Carolyn McInnis, Taylor McKay, Gabrielle Melvin, Jonah Mercer, Anastasia Mitchell, Bhakti Patel, Yasmine Patterson-Bellamy, Christopher Phillips, Cameron Porter, Marsela Resendiz, Amy Roberts, Haley Robertson, Jarod Roney, Tyler Roper, Maggalina Russ, William Saunders, Amanda Shields, James Shores, Jonathan Smith, Carlos Staley, Megan Stewart, Devin Thomas, Tyler Watson, Aliyah Wilburn, Joshua Wynn, Skylar Yon.
Ponce De Leon — Alex Pate.
Sneads — Mandalyn Chance, Lauren Stone.
Vernon — ShanaRay Sheffield, Andrew Smith.
Westville — Cassidy Trammell.
Out of District — Alexus Johnson of Apalachicola, Sarah-Grace Lockard of Ariton, Ala., Ava Worthy of Bay Minette, Ala., Evette Morgan of Bemidji, Minn., Brianna Steverson of Chattahoochee, Cory Layton of Cottonwood, Ala., Leticia Omori of Curitiba, Brazil., Gabriel Esquivel of Davie, Yasmin Adderson of Dothan Ala., Madison Fennell of Dothan Ala., Franklin Moore of Flovilla Ga., Brashante Dareus of Freeport, The Bahamas., Jabraun Martin-Shingler of Glenarden, Md., Hollie Askew of Gordon Ala., Ally Williams of Havana, Jonathan Minor of Hazel Green, Ala., Parker Pillsbury of Inverness, Daniel Blomgren of Milton Wis., Trevur Smalls, Ishan White of Moncks Corner S.C., Florencia Nion of Montevideo, Amoro Lado of Nampa ID, Dorian Chancey of Ozark Ala., Emily Byram of Panama City, Michael Esposito of Port Washington N.Y., Jessica Porter of Quincy, Zachary Chorn of Slocomb Ala., Marial Pan Mading of Springfield Mass., Jozsef Rohrbacher of Tallahassee., Cassidy Wells of Tallahassee., Cheikh Faye of Thies, Senegal., Derick Stager of Trintiy, Kayla Hurley of Villa Rica Ga., Anthony Fontana of Wantagh N.Y., Brianna Bailey of Wewahitchka.
