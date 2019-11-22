Chipola Healthy Start rep visits Optimists

The Optimist Club of Jackson County met Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Jim's Buffet & Grill in Marianna.
In addition to regular news and announcements, the club had a special speaker. Program chair Shellie Hollis introduced Angela Schneckloth, of Chipola Healthy Start Inc.
Chipola Healthy Start is a non-profit program that provides services to moms and babies about parenting, breast feeding, car seat safety, smoking cessation and any other information that a family may need to help sustain the family unit.
They are having a raffle to help with general cost throughout our five-county area. They are state and federally funded and not allowed to have indirect cost for their clients. To purchase a $5 ticket for a chance to win $500, contact Chipola Healthy Start at 2944 Suite A, Penn Ave., Marianna, or call 850-482-1236.
