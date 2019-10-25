Chipola College President Dr. Sarah Clemmons appeared before lawmakers at a recent legislative delegation meeting in advance of the upcoming session of that body, asking Sen. George Gainer and Rep. Brad Drake to support two grant requests being made by the college.
The school is requesting a Florida Emergency Management Grant of about $1.1 million that would help Chipola accomplish several things. About $300,000 would be used to partially reimburse the school for the replacement of damaged-tree removals made necessary by Hurricane Michael.
Insurance only covers the trees that fell onto buildings, she explained, and federal emergency dollars will pay part of the costs associated with other trees, but Chipola is left with some financial responsibility.
The grant could also help Chipola reimburse itself for replacing a drainage culvert that crosses College Street into the campus. It drains down into the new storm water ponds recently established on campus. During the storm, the old culvert collapsed. It cost $500,000 to replace. That expense was not covered by insurance or federal money. The collapse means that, without the replacement, water coming onto campus from Marianna couldn’t properly cross and enters the new storm water pond.
The remaining money from the grant would be used for irrigation and sod around the storm water ponds. The storm had damaged surrounding trees and made necessary their removal. Those trees would have prevented the erosion that is now occurring near the pond and causing material to wash into the ponds. Gullies are being created, and environmental damage will continue as rains fall.
The compromised area is large, and Chipola need to re-tree, re-sod and direct irrigation properly in order to make the most of those newly established ponds that grants had also helped the school establish.
The other grant being sought by Chipola, and which Clemmons asked the local delegation of legislators to help support, would come from the Economic Development Administration. It would provide at least a portion of Chipola’s required match for a grant it is seeking within a federal national disaster program.
The federal dollars would help Chipola build a roughly 30,000 square-foot advanced technology building, potentially for things like engineering, automotive and welding technology education programs for students.
That federal one, Clemmons acknowledges, is a long shot but one worth taking. The school is asking for about $1.4 million, and if it were to receive that, would have to provide a 20 percent match. Chipola is seeking a state grant for its portion.
