Chipola's Darwin Gilmore Visits Optimist Club

Darwin Gilmore, dean of Workforce and Economic Development at Chipola College, was the guest speaker at the Optimist Club of Marianna recently.
After two months of foregoing meetings due to COVID-19, the club started meeting again for fellowship about a month ago. Gilmore was the first speaker to address the club since they returned to a normal schedule.
Gilmore talked to the club about changes made to normal operations because of the virus. The college abruptly closed down on March 13 and quickly converted to online training.
The Public Service portion of the college, which is where law enforcement, corrections and firefighter training takes place, is back in business with a few notable changes. The student-to-teacher ratio is 9 to 1, with social distancing a priority. Teachers are still responsible for a full class, but students are divided into other classrooms and taught via Zoom.
One of the new programs underway in the Workforce Development department is a Civil Engineering Construction and Production Technology class, which allows students to become certified in different phases of construction from the footers of a building, all the way through framing, drywall, roofing, plumbing, and electrical. Workers are in high demand in these fields of expertise and it greatly benefits a perspective employer if they can hire someone who is not only trained, but certified.
The Optimist Club of Marianna greatly appreciates the hard work that Darwin Gilmore puts in at Chipola College as well as his work at the Chamber of Commerce. The Optimist Club meets Wednesdays at noon at Jim’s Buffet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.