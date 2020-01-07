Long-time Chipola College Theatre Director Charles Sirmon has left that job for a position at Wallace Community College, in the Division of Fine Arts there.
He resigned effective Dec. 31, 2019 to accept the job at Wallace, according to Chipola College representative Evelyn Ward. “We wish Charles the best in his new endeavor,” she stated in an email. ‘The college will be announcing its alternative plans for the spring semester and future productions in the near future.”
In a previous email, Ward had announced that postponement of a show that Sirmon had scheduled, and hinted that other changes for spring may be in the offing.
"Due to unexpected circumstances, Chipola College Theatre will be postponing its production of "Disney's Mary Poppins" for the 2019-2020 season,” Ward had stated. Auditions that had been set for Sunday, Jan. 5 and Monday, Jan. 6 were cancelled in that announcement.
“The college will be announcing its alternative plans for the spring semester and future productions in the near future,” Ward continued. “All ACT Fund memberships will be honored during the spring semester."
Sirmon could not be immediately reached to learn more about his new job in Alabama.
