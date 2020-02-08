Upcoming Black History Month Events sponsored by the Chipola College Social and Behavioral Sciences Department and The Chipola College Black Student Union.
» Wednesday, Feb. 12, Black History Month Film Series and Discussion Groups — “Harriet” 9-11 a.m. in the Chipola College Cultural Center. The Jackson County Public Library in conjunction with the Chipola College Social and Behavioral Sciences Department and BSU will present the film. The public is invited.
» Friday, Feb. 21, Chipola College Black History Month Celebration — 6:30-9:30 p.m., Cultural Center. The guest speaker is Elder Emeritus William McCray. The Jackson County Health Department will be present with the Tobacco Cessation Program and the Diabetes Program. The Chipola College Black Student Union will sell raffle tickets for a $100 gift Card for $1 per ticket and a Dutch oven for $5 per ticket. Proceeds will be allocated to BSU student’s Florida African American Student Association (FAASA) trip fees. There will be door prizes. Admission is free and dinner will be provided.
» Wednesday, Feb. 26, Black History Month Film Series and Discussion Groups — “Africa’s Great Civilization” 9 a.m. — 11 a.m. in the Chipola College Cultural Center. The Jackson County Public Library in conjunction with the Chipola College Social and Behavioral Sciences Department and BSU will present the film. The public is invited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.