Chipola to offer law enforcement, corrections classes

The Chipola College Criminal Justice Training Center is offering both daytime and evening Law Enforcement Academies and Corrections to Law Enforcement Cross-over classes.
Daytime classes will begin July 27. Night classes will start Aug. 6. Day classes meet weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Night classes meet from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Classes are forming now. Interested candidates should contact Steven Stewart, Law Enforcement Coordinator, at 850-718-2286.
The Chipola Corrections Academy is also accepting applications for upcoming classes. Interested candidates should contact Lou Daniels, Corrections Coordinator, at 850-718-2212.
Prior to admission, all candidates must earn a passing score on the Criminal Justice Basic Abilities Test (CJBAT), have a standard high school diploma or its equivalent and undergo a medical physical examination, background check and drug screening.
More information is available at www.chipola.edu.
