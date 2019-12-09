The rain started drizzling before Marianna’s Christmas parade on Friday night, and it continued throughout the event. But that didn’t deter the crowd.
Armed with umbrellas and other sheltering attire, people lined the sidewalks alongside Lafayette Street to witness the show.
Alford’s parade was held Saturday, in conjunction with an associated holiday event, and community parades continue in Jackson County through next weekend. Friday, Dec. 13: Grand Ridge at 4 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 14: Cottondale at 11 a.m.; Saturday, Dec. 14: Sneads at 4 p.m.
Here are some scenes from the Marianna and Malone parades.
