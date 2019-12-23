Bad weather forced the cancellation of the Veterans Memorial Railroad train events in Bristol that had been scheduled for Dec. 21-22. Organizers have rescheduled those and added a third evening. The train will run Dec. 27-29. All reservations made for Dec. 21-22 will be moved and held at the reserved time on Saturday, Dec. 28 (for the Dec. 21 reservations) and Sunday, Dec. 29 (for the Dec. 22 reservations).
Friday, Dec. 27, has been added to the schedule to accommodate those families who missed the train reservation opportunity and would like to enjoy a ride through Veterans Memorial Park. For those who have not purchased tickets, general admission (no reservation required) is available on all three days. Tickets are $10 each night, and children two years of age and younger ride at no charge.
If you have questions as to rescheduling or adding family or friends to your reservation, call Gloria Keenan at 850-643-6646. You can also visit the VMRR website: veteransmemorialrailroad.org.
