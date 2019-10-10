The City of Marianna hosted Be One Day in Madison Street Park on Thursday, Oct. 10, a date that marks the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael's destructive roll through the Panhandle.
As Thursday's event began, Marianna Mayor Rico Williams said it was also, and more importantly, the one-year anniversary of the city's ongoing recovery in a united effort that continues today.
Here are some scenes from the day's celebration of that unity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.