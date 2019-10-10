The City of Marianna hosted Be One Day in Madison Street Park on Thursday, Oct. 10, a date that marks the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael's destructive roll through the Panhandle.

As Thursday's event began, Marianna Mayor Rico Williams said it was also, and more importantly, the one-year anniversary of the city's ongoing recovery in a united effort that continues today.

Here are some scenes from the day's celebration of that unity.

