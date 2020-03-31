The City of Marianna will change its regular meeting to a virtual meeting for April 7, as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency and upon the authority granted by executive orders issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Marianna city commissioners will conduct a virtual public meeting using telephonic technology at 6 p.m. April 7 and the public can listen live by calling into the meeting. Beginning April 2, interested participants need to call 850-482-4353 to get the number and access code.
Any person requiring special accommodations to participate in the meeting is asked to advise the city at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting.
The meeting agenda will be published by 4:30 p.m. Friday at www.mariannafl.city/agendacenter under City Commission by selecting the April 7, 2020 link.
The public may submit comments prior to the meeting by emailing them to croom@mariannafl.city or by calling 850-482-4353. All comments will be transcribed and sent to all city commissioners, the city manager and department heads prior to the meeting.
For all comments submitted after the start of the meeting, but prior to the consideration of the relevant portion of the agenda, city staff will strive to immediately send them to the commissioners and city manager. Public comments timely received will be added to the meeting minutes.
Anyone interested in a recording of the meeting will need to make the request by calling 850-482-4353 or emailing croom@mariannafl.city.
