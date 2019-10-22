Santa Claus is coming to town and the City of Marianna and Main Street Marianna invite the public to celebrate his arrival with the annual Christmas Parade and Festival.
Entries are being sought for the 2019 Christmas Parade, which is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in downtown Marianna.
The theme this year is “Miracle on Main.” Main Street is looking for families, churches, youth groups, civic organizations and businesses to enter a float in the parade. In the interest of time and safety, event organizers ask that entries use a vehicle rather than walking. This is an annual fundraising event for Main Street Marianna. The entry fee for the parade is $25 with proceeds going towards Main Street projects and community events. The parade will be limited to 85 entries.
The parade route will change this year, with lineup 3-5 p.m. on Madison Street (Clinton Street to Kelson Avenue). Entrants will enter Madison Street from Kelson Avenue and proceed south to an assigned spot. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m.
Main Street is also looking for quality craft and food vendors for the Miracle on Main, 4-9 p.m. in Madison Street Park. Vendor setup is 12-2:30 p.m.
The Miracle on Main will include the annual tree lighting, live music and children’s activities.
Brand new this year, pop-up shops will open in the Historic First National Bank, from 3 p.m. until the end of the parade. For those who wish to have a store front for the event, booth rentals are $25. Spots are limited.
To sign up for the parade, pop-up shop, or be a vendor, visit www.mariannafl.city and download a parade form or a Miracle on Main form, or contact Meghan Holley, Main Street Marianna Executive Director, at 850-718-1022 or mainstreet@mariannafl.city.
