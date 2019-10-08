Four local Civil Air Patrol cadets and their squadron commander manned an informational booth outside McDaniel’s grocery store in Sneads last Saturday, where they were also receiving donations from supporters who stopped by the table to learn and/or give.
The CAP is a civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and provides many community services as the young cadets also come up through the organization to earn rank and gain leadership experience.
Joining leader Bruce Adams that day were 2nd Lt. Elijah Burke, cadet commander, Chief Master Sergeant Keith Stuart, Senior Master Sergeant Brandy Adams, and Master Sergeant John Dolan III . The five were there that day to raise awareness about the organization and one of its big projects for the year, Wreaths Across America.
Also using the event also as a low-key fundraiser, they were accepting donations for that project if offered. CAP members will be at various locations over the next several weeks carrying other such awareness/fundraising activities in advance of Wreaths Across America day, Dec. 14.
On that date, the local CAP team will be placing wreaths on the graves of American soldiers that are buried in Pinecrest Cemetery, the designated WAA site. This is the same date that wreaths are placed on graves in Arlington National Cemetery. Every WAA-involved group around the nation places wreaths on that date as well, beginning around 11 a.m.
Wreaths can be purchased through the local CAP for $15 each, and can be designated for placement on particular graves at Pinecrest. They can also be purchased and picked up that day at Pinecrest in the hour just before the ceremony, so that people wanting to honor their military loved ones buried elsewhere can have a wreath to take and place themselves at the appropriate cemetery at the same time as the Pinecrest ceremony is occurring.
Corporate sponsors and individual donors who may not have a deceased solder to honor specifically are encouraged to donate funds for the purchase of wreaths to be placed at the graves of soldiers at Pinecrest that may not have had one otherwise purchased in their honor.
The local team currently raising money to buy the ones they‘ll need in those cases. Donors can simply give $15 per wreath to the cause and direct the CAP to let the wreaths they purchase go to any qualifying grave.
But contributors/buyers can also designate their wreaths for particular graves in Pinecrest. There’s a form to fill out so that CAP can organize the particulars of the day. CAP will carry out a ceremony for each wreath placed, and the donor can choose whether to, during that ceremony, place the wreath themselves or leave that duty to the CAP.
For more information, call Bruce Adams at 482-1431.
