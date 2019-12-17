Wednesday, December 18
» Bible Study and Christian Teachings — 7 a.m. each Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church in the Wesley Center, Marianna. Breakfast followed by thirty minutes of Bible study and teachings. Breakfast is $2. For more, call George at 209-2072 or Jim at 718-7340.
» Eldercare Services Food Distribution — 8 a.m. at Malone Town Hall, 5182 Ninth Ave., Malone.
» HIV and Hepatitis-C Rapid Testing — 8-11 a.m. and 12-3:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Health Department, 4979 Healthy Way, Marianna. No appointment necessary. For more, call 526-2412, ext. 190.
» History and Genealogy Library — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
» Library Board Meeting — 10 a.m. at the Panhandle Public Library Cooperative System, in the Lafayette room at 4329 Lafayette St., Marianna.
» Food Pantry — 10 a.m. to noon at Innovative Charities of NW Florida Inc., 1994 SR 71 South, Marianna. For more, call 573-5526.
» Lunch — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at Jackson County Senior Citizens, 5400 Cliff St., Graceville. For more, call 263-4650 or 263-2774.
» Alcoholics Anonymous Open Meeting — 12-1 p.m. in the AA room of First United Methodist Church, 2901 Caledonia St. in Marianna.
» Hooks and Needles — 1-3 p.m. at the Jackson County Public Library, 4207 Bryan St., Greenwood. Each Wednesday learn about your favorite handcraft projects using hook and needles, teach what you know, and create fun projects. For more, call 594-4961.
» Board of Trustees meeting — 5 p.m. in the Jackson Hospital classroom.
Thursday, December 19
» Marianna City Farmers Market — 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, at Madison Street Park, Marianna.
» Drug/Alcohol Recovery Group — 9 a.m. at Campbellton-Graceville Hospital. Open meeting. For more, call 263-4431.
» St. Anne Thrift Store — Now accepting donations at 4285 2nd Ave., Marianna; however, the store is still not open to customers. Call 482-3734.
» Chipola Civic Club Meeting — Noon at The Oaks Restaurant, U.S. 90 in Marianna. The CCC’s focus is the local community, “Community, Children & Character.” Call 526-3142.
» Marianna Kiwanis Club Meeting — Noon at Jim’s Buffet & Grill, 4329 Lafayette St., Marianna. Call 482-2290.
» Chess Club — 3-4 p.m. at Marianna High School. Club is for MHS Students. For more, call 693-0473.
» History and Genealogy Library — 4-7 p.m. at local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
» A Very Gingerbread Christmas — 5-7 p.m. at 4207 Bryan St., Greenwood. Children’s Christmas party hosted by Town of Greenwood and Jackson County Public Library. Holiday snacks will be served. Santa will visit and children can decorate an ornament to take home.
» ASK 4-H Club and Autism Support Group Meeting — 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Extension Office, 2741 Penn Ave., No. 3, Marianna. Family members, caregivers and service providers welcome to the support meeting. For more, call Ann Marie Shelton at 272-6099 or email caarcifo@gamil.com.
» VFW & Auxiliary Post No. 12046 Meeting — 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post No. 100 near the 144th Armory, Marianna. No covered dish. For more, call Wallace Wester at 209-1797 or Ernest McNeill at 209-1919.
» Scripture Study Classes — 6 p.m.at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3141 College St., Marianna.
» Alcoholics Anonymous — 8-9 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2901 Caledonia St., Marianna, in the AA room. Attendance limited to persons with a desire to stop drinking; papers will not be signed. Closed discussion.
Friday, December 20
» Hooks and Needles — 10 a.m. at the Jackson County Public Library, Marianna Branch. New and experienced hand crafters welcome to create, share, learn or teach favorite projects. Call 482-9631.
» Lunch — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at Jackson County Senior Citizens, 5400 Cliff St., Graceville. For more, call 263-4650 or 263-2774.
» Senior Singles Meeting — 2 p.m. on the third Friday on the month, at Sonny’s BBQ in Marianna. For more, call Linda Miller at 850-394-8228.
» Christmas Parade and Festival — 4 p.m. in Grand Ridge. Event was originally scheduled for Dec. 13, but was postponed due to rain.
»Youth Activity Night — 6 p.m. at Marianna Church of God. Ages: 12-19. Call 482-6264.
» Celebrate Recovery — 7 p.m. at Evangel Worship Center, 4792-A Highway 90, Marianna. Adult and teen meetings to “overcome hurts, habits and hang-ups.” Dinner: 6 p.m. Child care available. Call 850-692-8876.
Saturday, December 21
» Prayer Breakfast — at McChapel AME Church, 4963 Old U.S. Road, Marianna. Call Samuel McKay at 594-6061 for more information.
» Marianna City Farmers Market — 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, at Madison Street Park, Marianna.
» Eldercare Services Food Distribution — 8 a.m. at 2975 Daniels St. (old high school gym), Marianna.
» Alcoholics Anonymous — 8 a.m. in the AA room of First United Methodist Church, 2901 Caledonia St. in Marianna. Open meeting.
» USDA Food Giveaway — 8 a.m. at Elder Care Services, 4297 Daniels St., Marianna.
» Jackson County Community Helpers Club — 10 a.m. at 4571 Dickson Road, Greenwood.
» Community Christmas Dinner — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2880 Orange St. in Marianna, the location of the former Bryant’s Enterprises gas station. Sponsored by Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.
Sunday, December 22
» “Messiah” Musical — 5 p.m. at Lovedale Baptist Church, 6595 Lovedale Road in the Lovedale/ Two Egg community, presented by Lovedale Adult Choir, with fellowship to follow. For further information, call 850-592-5415.
» Christmas Eve Candlelight Service — 5 p.m. at Malone United Methodist Church (5156 Eighth Ave.). Refreshments to follow. Call 850-569-2866.
» Alcoholics Anonymous — 6:30 p.m. in AA room of First United Methodist Church, 2901 Caledonia St. in Marianna. Attendance limited to persons with a desire to stop drinking. Closed discussion.
Monday, December 23
» Marianna Lions Club Meeting — Noon at Jim’s Buffet & Grill, 4329 Lafayette St., Marianna. Call 482-2005.
» Lunch — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at Jackson County Senior Citizens, 5400 Cliff St., Graceville. For more, call 263-4650 or 263-2774.
» Women’s AA Meeting — 6 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church Education Building, 2901 Caledonia St., Marianna. For more, call 850-510-5145.
» Breaking Free — 7-8 p.m. Closed SAA group is a 12-step fellowship of men and women recovering from addictive sexual behavior. For more information and location, call Shawn at 693-1621 or email BreakingFreeSAA@yahoo.com.
Tuesday, December 24
» Marianna City Farmers Market — 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, at Madison Street Park, Marianna.
» Innovative Charities of NW Fla. Thrift Store — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at 1994 SR 71 South, Marianna. For more, call 573-5526.
» St. Anne Thrift Store — Now accepting donations at 4285 2nd Ave., Marianna; however, the store is still not open to customers. Call 482-3734.
» Beginner/players Pinochle — 10 a.m.; for more information and location call 272-6611. Everyone is welcome to play.
» Al-Anon Family Group Meeting — Noon, 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. at First Methodist Church, 2901 Caledonia St., Marianna, room Y-105 in the Youth Center building. Open meetings for family and friends.
» Optimist Club of Jackson County Meeting — 5:30 p.m. at El Rio in Marianna. Visitors welcome.
» Dare to Live Healed Healing School Class — 7 p.m. in the Bascom Town Hall, 4969 Basswood Road. Free classes taught by Jacquelyn McGriff. Call 276-6024.
» Alcoholics Anonymous Closed Meeting — 8-9 p.m. in the AA room of First United Methodist Church, 2901 Caledonia St. in Marianna. Closed discussion with 12 & 12 study. Everyone with a desire to stop drinking is welcome.
Wednesday, December 25
» Bible Study and Christian Teachings — 7 a.m. each Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church in the Wesley Center, Marianna. Breakfast followed by thirty minutes of Bible study and teachings. Breakfast is $2. For more, call George at 209-2072 or Jim at 718-7340.
» USDA Food Giveaway — 8 a.m. at Malone City Hall.
» History and Genealogy Library — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
» Food Pantry — 10 a.m. to noon at Innovative Charities of NW Florida Inc., 1994 SR 71 South, Marianna. For more, call 573-5526.
» Lunch — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at Jackson County Senior Citizens, 5400 Cliff St., Graceville. For more, call 263-4650 or 263-2774.
» Alcoholics Anonymous Open Meeting — 12-1 p.m. in the AA room of First United Methodist Church, 2901 Caledonia St. in Marianna.
» Hooks and Needles — 1-3 p.m. at the Jackson County Public Library, 4207 Bryan St., Greenwood. Each Wednesday learn about your favorite handcraft projects using hook and needles, teach what you know, and create fun projects. For more, call 594-4961.
Thursday, December 26
» Marianna City Farmers Market — 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, at Madison Street Park, Marianna.
» Drug/Alcohol Recovery Group — 9 a.m. at Campbellton-Graceville Hospital. Open meeting. For more, call 263-4431.
» St. Anne Thrift Store — Now accepting donations at 4285 2nd Ave., Marianna; however, the store is still not open to customers. Call 482-3734.
» Chipola Civic Club Meeting — Noon at The Oaks Restaurant, U.S. 90 in Marianna. The CCC’s focus is the local community, “Community, Children & Character.” Call 526-3142.
» Chess Club — 3-4 p.m. at Marianna High School. Club is for MHS Students. For more, call 693-0473.
» History and Genealogy Library — 4-7 p.m. at local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
» Scripture Study Classes — 6 p.m.at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3141 College St., Marianna.
» Alcoholics Anonymous — 8-9 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 2901 Caledonia St., Marianna, in the AA room. Attendance limited to persons with a desire to stop drinking; papers will not be signed. Closed discussion.
Friday, December 27
» Hooks and Needles — 10 a.m. at the Jackson County Public Library, Marianna Branch. New and experienced hand crafters welcome to create, share, learn or teach favorite projects. Call 482-9631.
» Lunch — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at Jackson County Senior Citizens, 5400 Cliff St., Graceville. For more, call 263-4650 or 263-2774.
» Youth Activity Night — 6 p.m. at Marianna Church of God. Ages: 12-19. Call 482-6264.
» Celebrate Recovery — 7 p.m. at Evangel Worship Center, 4792-A Highway 90, Marianna. Adult and teen meetings to “overcome hurts, habits and hang-ups.” Dinner: 6 p.m. Child care available. Call 850-692-8876.
Saturday, December 28
» Marianna City Farmers Market — 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, at Madison Street Park, Marianna.
» Alcoholics Anonymous — 8 a.m. in the AA room of First United Methodist Church, 2901 Caledonia St. in Marianna. Open meeting.
Sunday, December 29
» Lighthouse Children’s Home Choir — 11 a.m. at New Salem Baptist Church, 3478 Kynesville Road, Marianna. There will be singing and testimonies, with lunch to follow. For more, call 850-209-3809.
» Alcoholics Anonymous — 6:30 p.m. in AA room of First United Methodist Church, 2901 Caledonia St. in Marianna. Attendance limited to persons with a desire to stop drinking. Closed discussion.
Monday, December 30
» Lunch — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at Jackson County Senior Citizens, 5400 Cliff St., Graceville. For more, call 263-4650 or 263-2774.
» Parkinson’s Support Group Meeting — Noon in the ground-floor classroom of Jackson Hospital. Lunch provided. Those diagnosed with Parkinson’s and their caregivers are invited. No cost to participate. Call 718-2661.
» Women’s AA Meeting — 6 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church Education Building, 2901 Caledonia St., Marianna. For more, call 850-510-5145.
» Breaking Free — 7-8 p.m. Closed SAA group is a 12-step fellowship of men and women recovering from addictive sexual behavior. For more information and location, call Shawn at 693-1621 or email BreakingFreeSAA@yahoo.com.
Tuesday, December 31
» Marianna City Farmers Market — 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, at Madison Street Park, Marianna.
» St. Anne Thrift Store — Now accepting donations at 4285 2nd Ave., Marianna; however, the store is still not open to customers. Call 482-3734.
» Beginner/players Pinochle — 10 a.m.; for more information and location call 272-6611. Everyone is welcome to play.
» Al-Anon Family Group Meeting — Noon, 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. at First Methodist Church, 2901 Caledonia St., Marianna, room Y-105 in the Youth Center building. Open meetings for family and friends.
»Dare to Live Healed Healing School Class — 7 p.m. in the Bascom Town Hall, 4969 Basswood Road. Free classes taught by Jacquelyn McGriff. Call 276-6024.
» Alcoholics Anonymous Closed Meeting — 8-9 p.m. in the AA room of First United Methodist Church, 2901 Caledonia St. in Marianna. Closed discussion with 12 & 12 study. Everyone with a desire to stop drinking is welcome.
» Annual Combined Watch Night Service — 10:30 p.m. at Mt. Tabor Church, 3695 Poplar Springs Road, Marianna. New Hope and New Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist churches will be in charge of the service.
