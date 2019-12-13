Armstrong Purdee’s only living daughter, 109-year-old Sarah Purdee Spires, missed the unveiling of the new mural featuring her father at the grand re-opening of Marianna Wells Fargo Bank on Oct. 4.
Unable to attend the dedication due to her health at that time, she was out and about on Tuesday and visited the bank on her way to a doctor’s office.
“This is the first time she has visited the bank in over 15 years,” said daughter Curley Spires Potter. “She received a grand welcome by bank employee and others who came over to greet her.”
They took pictures as she posed in front of her father’s portrait along with her daughter, Curley Spires Potter and her grandson, Calvin Spires. Potter says her mother didn’t speak very much about the portrait, but Potter made a statement in a press release about this week’s visit.
“My mother’s father would be very proud of this special honor, and she is very grateful Wells Fargo Bank put his portrait on their mural,” Potter wrote.
She said her mother also posed in front of the “Purdee Conference Room” that bears her father’s name. Potter said she feels that her mother is very pleased with all the recognition her father has received. “Today is a very special day for my mother, who will be a ‘super-centenarian’ on her next birthday,” Potter said.
Potter says her mother recalls how things have changed since she was a young girl growing up in Marianna. “She remembers her father’s office located downtown on the corner of Madison and Lafayette Streets. Also, remembers the time he sent her to the First National Bank of Marianna to make a deposit,” Potter said in the release.
Armstrong Purdee (1856-1937) was the first African-American lawyer in Jackson County, Potter said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.