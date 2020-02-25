Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) has announced he is hosting a United States Military Service Academy Day for students in Florida’s Second Congressional District.
Informational sessions will be held in Columbia (9 a.m. EST), Leon (1 p.m. EST), and Bay (4 p.m. CST) counties on March 7. High school and eighth-grade students who are interested in attending a service academy are invited to come, along with their parents.
Dr. Dunn has invited representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, as well as the Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, and Naval Academies to attend. Students will have the opportunity to meet with cadets, midshipmen, and ROTC staff. The academy nomination process will be explained. This is an excellent opportunity for high school students to explore these outstanding higher education choices. No RSVP is required.
For more information, contact Craig Williams at FL02.Academy@mail.house.gov or 850-785-0812.
