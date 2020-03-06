U.S. Congressman Neal Dunn will deliver the Commencement Address at the Chipola College 2020 Commencement Ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at the Dothan Civic Center, 126 St. Andrews St., in Dothan, Alabama.
The republican congressman represents Florida's 2nd congressional district and serves on the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, the Subcommittee on Health, and the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. He also serves on the House Committee on Agriculture, the Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities and Risk Management, and the Subcommittee on Biotechnology, Horticulture, and Research. He also serves on the Doctors Caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Growing up in an Army family, Dunn was stationed at over 20 places before college. An Eagle Scout and National Merit Scholar, Dunn graduated from Washington and Lee University, attended medical school at George Washington, and joined the Army as a surgeon, continuing his surgical career in many stations around the world before 1990, when he settled in Bay County.
A surgeon in Panama City for 25 years, Dr. Dunn was founding president of the Advanced Urology Institute, founded the Bay Regional Cancer Center and pursued a special interest in advanced prostate cancer.
Members of the Chipola College Class of 2020 are students who will complete degrees or certificates between December of 2019 and May of 2020, or during the summer 2020 terms. Diplomas will be awarded for Bachelor of Science, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts and Workforce Development Certificates.
Graduates may invite an unlimited number of family members and guests to share the event and the ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube. Contact the Admissions and Records Office at 850-718-2311 or visit www.chipola.edu for more information about the ceremony.
