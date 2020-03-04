The Cottondale FFA chapter held its annual activities for FFA Week during the week of Feb. 17-23, a week earlier than National FFA Week, due to time conflicts. The chapter hosted many activities to get their members involved.
Throughout the month, the chapter held a food drive to collect food from students. After collecting the canned food, the chapter donated and delivered almost 2,000 pounds of canned food to the Chipola Family Ministries.
On Monday, Jackson County Forester Barry Stafford came to Cottondale High School assist the chapter in planting new trees around the school.
Members were on campus well before school started Tuesday, to cook breakfast for faculty and staff of Cottondale elementary and high schools.
On Wednesday, the chapter hosted an FFA Spirit Day, which allowed all FFA members to wear their FFA T-shirts to school.
On Thursday, the chapter hosted a CDE/LDE fair during lunch for high school and middle school students.
The CDE fair had a representative from each competition the chapter is involved with who explained to interested students what the competition was and how they can get involved.
The chapter took its officer team and other members to assist at the Panama City Rescue Mission on Friday.
Members learned about programs the mission provides for people in need and helped with other various tasks the staff had for them.
On Sunday, the chapter attended the morning service at Cottondale First Baptist Church to let the congregation know what the chapter had been up to that week.
The chapter sends a huge thank-you to the organizations and people that made this week possible.
